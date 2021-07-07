https://headlineusa.com/chip-roy-embrace-biden-chaos/

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, acknowledged during a meeting with conservative supporters that he hopes the months leading up to the 2022 midterms are full of self-inflicted “chaos” for Democrats that ultimately thwarts their radical agenda.

“I mean honestly, right now, for the next 18 months, our job is to do everything we can to slow all of that down to get to December of 2022, and then get in here and lead,” Roy said, according to a video recording of the conversation.

Leftists on Twitter were quick to distort the context, suggesting that Roy was adding to the government dysfunction.

NEW–> GOP Congressman on bipartisanship: We want “18 more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done” pic.twitter.com/yvsGTNkDGB — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) July 6, 2021

But, in fact, Roy’s point was that by handing the reins of leadership to a 78-year-old president who is likely afflicted with severe dementia, Democrats were effectively their own worst enemy.

He specifically mentioned President Joe Biden’s supposedly bipartisan infrastructure deal, which is on the rocks after Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., threatened to kill it if they didn’t also get a progressive wish list of “human infrastructure” entitlements passed through the budget-reconciliation process.

The only reason the deal can be considered “bipartisan” is because the Republicans involved in the negotiations “were not your conservative warriors in the Senate,” Roy said.



“And so they’re cutting a deal, but then Biden, who came out and said, ‘We have a deal,’ allowed Pelosi to basically kind of step in and go, ‘Whoop, no you don’t,” Roy said.

Despite the apparent compromise, he said the offer still fell short of the 60-vote threshold it would need to truly be considered a bipartisan success.

Instead, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, would be forced to resort to procedural tactics to circumvent the usual process.

“You’re only gonna get that deal if you have reconciliation with all this liberal garbage,’” he explained.

After being called out on it, Biden then flip-flopped once again, leaving total confusion as to what the status of the bill was and what his intentions were.



“He kind of came back away from the veto threat, so nobody knows what anybody’s gonna do right now,” Roy said.

“That’s the thing—this is the problem,” Roy continued. “I actually say, thank the Lord. Eighteen more months of chaos and the inability to get stuff done–that’s what we want.”

Roy defended his remarks on Wednesday, saying he has always planned to “oppose almost everything that Congress does”—even if that upsets “weak Republicans.”

