Retired NYPD captain and possible New Jersey resident Eric Adams has been declared the winner of the Dem NYC mayoral primary by a number of media organizations:

It’s been a wild ride, but I’ve finally seen enough: Eric Adams (D) is the apparent winner of the NYC Democratic mayoral primary, defeating Kathryn Garcia (D). — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) July 6, 2021

BREAKING: Eric Adams has won the Democratic primary in New York City’s mayoral race. The former police captain campaigned as a centrist. https://t.co/g0E5fd6Hqf — The Associated Press (@AP) July 6, 2021

Breaking News: Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, according to The Associated Press, putting him on track to become the second Black mayor in the history of the nation’s largest city. https://t.co/GNbrxPjPn6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2021

From #DefundThePolice to #ElectThePolice in a few short months:

No, he isn’t perfect. Far from it. But Eric Adams is (A) not an anti-cop, anti-anti-crime loon and (B) proof, yet again, that working-class people of color don’t like de-policing and other nutty boutique priorities of the gentry left. — Sohrab Ahmari (@SohrabAhmari) July 7, 2021

And it’s not just in New York City:

A year after the 2020 protest movement, the Democratic U.S. President is the architect of the crime bill and Prison State, the Democratic Vice President is a career prosecutor often of non-violent felons, and the Democratic nominee for NYC Mayor is a former police officer. https://t.co/2PkuHHbJaC — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 7, 2021

Adams has also spoken out in support of charter and private schools:

Eric Adams: “My vision is surrounding, lifting up excellence, if that means charter schools, public schools, private schools, let’s duplicate successful schools in our city” He just won the Democratic primary for New York City mayor. — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) July 7, 2021

That message seems to have worked:

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: this wasn’t simply a campaign, it was a five-borough movement of working-class New Yorkers coming together for a safer, stronger, healthier City. And our strength and message is why we won. pic.twitter.com/O55fTDVm6D — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) July 7, 2021

Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in November:

Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, rode an anti-crime wave to clinch the Democratic spot in November. He now faces Republican Curtis Sliwa in a general election to replace outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio. https://t.co/1moE2ttPwe — POLITICO (@politico) July 7, 2021

