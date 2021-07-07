https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/from-defundthepolice-to-electthepolice-eric-adams-projected-winner-of-dem-nyc-mayoral-primary/

Retired NYPD captain and possible New Jersey resident Eric Adams has been declared the winner of the Dem NYC mayoral primary by a number of media organizations:

From #DefundThePolice to #ElectThePolice in a few short months:

And it’s not just in New York City:

Adams has also spoken out in support of charter and private schools:

That message seems to have worked:

Adams will face Republican Curtis Sliwa in November:

