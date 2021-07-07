https://www.oann.com/gates-foundation-says-co-chair-melinda-could-leave-after-two-years/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gates-foundation-says-co-chair-melinda-could-leave-after-two-years



FILE PHOTO: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes FILE PHOTO: Melinda Gates, Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, attends the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum at the Louvre Carrousel in Paris, France, June 30, 2021. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

July 7, 2021

(Reuters) – The Gates Foundation said on Wednesday co-chair Melinda French Gates could leave the charitable foundation after two years if either she or billionaire Bill Gates decide they cannot continue to lead the foundation together.

The foundation will also be expanding the number of trustees to oversee the work, it said in a blog post.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

