https://rairfoundation.com/geert-wilders-slams-netherlands-pm-for-trying-to-force-sexual-propaganda-on-hungarian-children-video/
About The Author
Related Posts
Kamala Harris Was Minutes From a Migrant Facility With ‘Heartbreaking’ Conditions for Kids — She Did Not Visit
June 28, 2021
New Gary Varvel Memorial Day Cartoon Captures It All
May 31, 2021
Living On The Edge In Minneapolis
June 17, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy