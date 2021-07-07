https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/561982-giuliani-law-license-in-dc-suspended

A D.C. appellate court has suspended Rudy GiulianiRudy GiulianiMo Brooks seeks dismissal of lawsuit, says he was acting as federal employee on Jan. 6 White House operator, Trump allies called election supervisors in Arizona Giuliani facing DOJ inquiry into Turkey lobbying: report MORE’s law license in the District of Columbia pending the outcome of further disciplinary proceedings in New York.

The Wednesday order from the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals comes two weeks after the Appellate Division of the New York Supreme Court barred Giuliani for making false claims in court while aiding former President Trump Donald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE’s failed attempts to challenge the 2020 election.

Giuliani is “suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order,” the order states.

The court also halted the proceeding pending the resolution of the disciplinary matter in New York.

Giuliani was one of several lawyers who helped Trump’s reelection campaign in its failed bid to overturn the 2020 election results through the courts, specifically in key swing states where President Biden Joe BidenUS imposes air travel restriction to Belarus after arrest of opposition journalist TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer Biden appeals for unity six months after Capitol riot MORE won.

Those challenges were ultimately tossed in federal and state courts, but the New York court blasted Giuliani for making “demonstrably false and misleading statements” to courts and the public during his legal challenges to the election.

The court blasted Giuliani’s “incredibly serious misconduct,” adding that it “directly inflamed tensions that bubbled over into the events of January 6, 2021 in this nation’s Capitol.”

“One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections,” the court said at the time.

Giuliani is also facing multibillion-dollar legal challenges from voting technology companies Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic for claims he spread about their voting machines.

