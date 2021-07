https://www.oann.com/giulianis-law-license-in-washington-suspended-court-document/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=giulianis-law-license-in-washington-suspended-court-document



FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to media outside his apartment building after suspension of his law license in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks to media outside his apartment building after suspension of his law license in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 7, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday suspended Rudy Giuliani, a former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, from practicing law in Washington.

The District of Columbia Court of Appeals issued the order citing the suspension of Giuliani’s New York law license two weeks ago.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook