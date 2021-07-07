http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/REKv54W_tm8/

During an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Tuesday, Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said President Joe Biden wasn’t inspiring confidence domestically or abroad as president.

The freshman lawmaker told host Sean Hannity he thought America’s adversaries were taking advantage of the president’s perceived weaknesses.

“Fifty-seven percent, Doctor, think that somebody else is in charge in the White House, including 58% of independents and a third of Democrats think that he’s not making the decisions,” Hannity said. “How does a — how does a country function if the president’s incapable of performing his duties? That’s what the poll says. My personal poll — everybody I talk to talks about it.”

“Well, Sean, we can’t — we can’t function,” Jackson replied. “I mean, we’re spending money like it’s going out of style right now. We at least need to know that our commander-in-chief, our head of state, and our president knows what’s going on in that regard. And then, on a world stage, we’re failing miserably. He’s not inspiring confidence in the American people. He’s not inspiring confidence in our allies, and he’s sending the absolute wrong message to our adversaries.”

“Our adversaries are taking advantage of us,” he continued. We draw a line in the sand. They crossed the line. He draws another line. They crossed the line. That did not happen in the Trump administration. When President Trump drew a line in the sand, our enemies, our adversaries knew — they knew — they knew exactly what would happen if they crossed that line, and we don’t have that anymore. And we’re going to — we’re going to pay a price for it.

