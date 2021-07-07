https://www.dailywire.com/news/gop-senator-amazed-at-how-badly-bidens-first-six-months-have-gone

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says he has been “amazed at how badly” the first six months of President Joe Biden’s term has gone, citing growing problems both foreign and domestic.

“The border is in chaos. Afghanistan is teetering. China is rearing its head. Inflation is growing because we’re spending so much money that’s not paid for,” Graham said in an interview with Fox News. “You see lawlessness in the streets, the cops do not feel supported.”

Graham blasted Biden for pledging to withdraw the last U.S. troops from Afghanistan by September 11 — already, some 90% have left — and said he will send the president a letter soon to ask him to reassess U.S. involvement. Since Biden’s announcement, there has been a surge in violence led by Taliban forces, who have driven Afghan forces from at least 50 of the nation’s 370 districts, Fox reported.

“It is not in America’s interest for the Taliban to take over Afghanistan,” Graham said Tuesday. “If the Taliban take over part of Afghanistan I fear that Al Qaeda and ISIS will re-emerge and we will be paving a way for another 9/11.”

On other global issues, Graham said Biden is failing.

“He’s been a disaster on foreign policy,” Graham said. “The border is in chaos, the Iranians are off the map, he’s opening up negotiations with the Iranian regime and they haven’t done a thing to change. Afghanistan’s going to fall apart. Russia and China are already pushing him around, so I’m very worried. He’s been a very destabilizing president.”

Graham also ripped Biden for his inaction on the U.S.-Mexico border, saying administration officials are “in denial” about the crisis. And he said he worries about the continuing surge of foreigners at the border is allowing a “criminal element” to enter the U.S.

“I don’t see any effort by the Biden Administration to adjust their policies on the border,” he said. “They seem to be doubling down on policies that are failing.”

Still, Graham said he hopes there can be bipartisanship in Congress over the growing problems.

“I sense a growing effort to do something about the problems of our country,” Graham said. “I’m involved in an effort with Sen. [Tim] Scott [R-SC] to reform the police, not defund the police. I’m involved in an effort with 20 other Republicans and Democrats to pass an infrastructure bill for roads, bridges, and ports. So in the middle of all the chaos and all the fussing and fighting, we’re actually beginning to show signs of getting things done.”

It’s not the first time Graham has laid into Biden. In April, Graham blistered Biden’s policies after 100 days in office, especially the now-abandoned push by Democrats to add justices to the Supreme Court.

“During the campaign, he made us all believe Joe Biden would be the moderate choice, that court-packing was a bonehead idea,” Graham said. “All of a sudden we have a commission to change the structure of the Supreme Court. Making D.C. a state, I think that’s a very radical idea that will change the makeup of the United States Senate. [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations. That’s all you need to know.”

