https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/gotcha-vice-news-catches-tucker-carlson-wanting-to-spy-on-teachers-while-complaining-about-being-spied-on/

It was June 28 when Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his show that a government whistleblower told his team that the NSA was spying on his team’s communications. A couple of days later, the NSA issued a statement saying that Carlson was not the target of any NSA investigation, but some, like Sharyl Attkisson, parsed the carefully constructed language.

Whether or not Carlson’s claims are true, VICE News thinks it has Carlson in a “gotcha” moment, noting that while Carlson accuses the government of spying on him, he himself wants cameras in classrooms so the public can spy on teachers.

That’s not quite the own they think it is.

It’s hardly spying if the teachers know the cameras are there — so what’s the real concern here, VICE News?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...