https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/gotcha-vice-news-catches-tucker-carlson-wanting-to-spy-on-teachers-while-complaining-about-being-spied-on/

It was June 28 when Fox News host Tucker Carlson said on his show that a government whistleblower told his team that the NSA was spying on his team’s communications. A couple of days later, the NSA issued a statement saying that Carlson was not the target of any NSA investigation, but some, like Sharyl Attkisson, parsed the carefully constructed language.

Whether or not Carlson’s claims are true, VICE News thinks it has Carlson in a “gotcha” moment, noting that while Carlson accuses the government of spying on him, he himself wants cameras in classrooms so the public can spy on teachers.

Tucker Carlson: don’t spy on me

also Tucker Carlson: spy on teachers https://t.co/LQbmy5IuyZ — VICE News (@VICENews) July 7, 2021

That’s not quite the own they think it is.

Yeah! Just like the way C-SPAN spies on Congress! — J.G. Petruna (@jgpetruna) July 7, 2021

I’ve been spied on for decades by grocers and clothing retailers!! — Tua Itfa (@LUMINOU_s2) July 7, 2021

Did you think about this for even 5 seconds before posting? This isn’t the gotcha you think it is @VICENews — Jose All Day (@Jose93625155) July 7, 2021

Private citizen vs Public school — Running Scared, PhD (@sykora4417) July 7, 2021

You’re conflating a private citizen’s rights to public servants’ rights and obligations. I’m not sure how this is lost on Vice News. — Wolf (@DeltaGammaThet2) July 7, 2021

big difference between the gov’t spying on the people and the people spying on the government — L. Greg Jones (@GregsTakeOn) July 7, 2021

Teachers, especially public school teachers are public employees. Tucker is not only a private citizen, but also a journalist. — Sai-fon (@LastSnowLeopard) July 7, 2021

When I worked as a dealer in a casino I didn’t think I was being spied on. I understood that the casino had a lot of money invested in me doing my job correctly. This is the same type of investment taxpayers have in schools. They have every right to monitor that investment. — James Dash (@GOPToddler) July 7, 2021

Also: Vice doesn’t understand the meaning of the word “spy” — Dion De Lesia (@DionDeLesia) July 7, 2021

It’s not “spying” if they know the cameras are there numpty… — Paul Hurtado🏕️ (@Feydakyn) July 7, 2021

That’s not spying. Are cameras on cops spying? — Kaptain Amusing (@kaptainamusing) July 7, 2021

Does @VICENews know the definition of spying? The teachers would know the cameras are there. That isn’t spying. — Christopher (@realchrisewing) July 7, 2021

This is one of the stupidest takes I’ve ever seen. As a parent, I would absolutely have the right to know what’s happening to MY kids in their classrooms. A private citizen, that’s a totally different situation. — Gandalf Graymatter (@GGraymatter) July 7, 2021

Oh, the HYPOCRISY of saying “Don’t spy on me in secret,” and then turning around and saying “Don’t teach my kids in secret.” Oh, wait. . . 🤔 — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) July 7, 2021

A government security agency spying on a journalist is not comparable to requiring classroom transparency and making sure parents know exactly what is going on in THEIR CHILD’s classroom. But I suppose I’m wasting my time trying to explain this to “journalists” — Will Bridges (@_Will_Bridges_) July 7, 2021

imagine not understanding that there’s a difference — UndrState (@UndrState) July 7, 2021

Terrible take — Trevor F (@trev_ferguson) July 7, 2021

Cameras in classrooms are not spying. This is lazy and embarrassing. — Arman Loïc (@ArmanLoic) July 7, 2021

Obviously whoever wrote this is a product of our incredibly successful PUBLIC school system. — Steve (@JNadaneo) July 7, 2021

You have high school dropouts writing this summer? pic.twitter.com/YwwE95m6g8 — Peoples President Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) July 7, 2021

Putting Nest cams with audio in classrooms isn’t spying. They know this. They don’t care. https://t.co/9bIqYk2tq1 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2021

Schools are publicly funded institutions. If taxpayers want to vote and approve a measure that puts Nestcams in classrooms that they can then access, 100% fine with it. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2021

There are hundreds of professions where people work under cameras monitoring them. The fact that this is a verboten idea for teachers in a public classroom is telling. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2021

We have cameras on school buses already. This isn’t even about CRT. It’s about abuse and knowing what’s going on in your kids’ classrooms — Lewis Medlock (@LewMedlock) July 7, 2021

Somebody should warn Tucker Carlson that there’s a camera on him at his workplace — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) July 7, 2021

It’s hardly spying if the teachers know the cameras are there — so what’s the real concern here, VICE News?

Related:

‘Dude, they spy on ALL OF US’: Jonah Goldberg’s smug spoiler alert claiming the NSA isn’t spying on Tucker Carlson BACKFIRES https://t.co/gtNI0mE3ae — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 29, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

