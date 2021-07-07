https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/grizzly-bear-kills-female-bicyclist-camping-in-montana/

Montana officials searching for bear in fatal attack

A grizzly bear attacked and killed a bicyclist who was camping in a small Montana town early Tuesday. The attack triggered an intensive search for the bear by wildlife officials and officers who planned to kill the animal.

The pre-dawn attack happened in Ovando, a town of fewer than 100 people about 60 miles northwest of Helena The victim was not identified but NBC Montana reported the camper was a woman.

The bear had previously wandered into the area where the victim was camping and left but later returned, Powell County Sheriff Gavin Roselles said. “There was an earlier contact with the bear prior to the event. The bear basically came back into the campsite. It wandered into a campsite a couple different times.”

A team of law enforcement and wildlife specialists was brought in to track down and kill the bear, officials said. A crew aboard a helicopter was assisting as searchers looked for a “daybed” where the animal might be sleeping to get out of the heat, Lemon said, adding that the bear was believed to have left Ovando after the mauling.

A video camera from an Ovando business caught footage of a grizzly bear Monday night, wildlife officials said.

“We had some video camera footage from a local business in town of a grizzly bear walking through town on Monday night, also there was a grizzly bear that got into a chicken coop Monday night and then this incident, so we believe it’s all the same grizzly bear,” Lemon told CBS affiliate KXLH-TV.

