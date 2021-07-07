https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-haitian-president-assassinated-in-the-middle-of-the-night/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

DEVELOPING: Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home. https://t.co/VlT7z8drtO pic.twitter.com/H8qXaHFUtR — Newsmax (@newsmax) July 7, 2021

#Haiti President Jovenel Moïse is said to have been attacked in his residence by a commando. He’s dead.

Video circulating on WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/VJ8HJZSii8 — Marie-Rose Romain Mu (@romainmurphy) July 7, 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Gunmen assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse and wounded his wife in their home early Wednesday, inflicting more chaos on the unstable Caribbean country that was already enduring an escalation of gang violence, anti-government protests and a recent surge in coronavirus infections.

Claude Joseph, the interim prime minister, confirmed the killing and said the police and military were in control of security in Haiti, where a history of dictatorship and political upheaval have long stymied the consolidation of democratic rule.

While the streets of the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince, were quiet Wednesday morning, some people ransacked businesses in one area. Authorities closed the international airport and declared a “state of siege.” The country appeared to be heading for fresh volatility ahead of planned general elections later this year. Moïse, 53, had been ruling by decree for more than a year after the country failed to hold elections and the opposition demanded he step down in recent months.

More here…