FILE PHOTO: Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise speaks during the investiture ceremony of the independent advisory committee for the drafting of the new constitution at the National Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti October 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares/File Photo

July 7, 2021

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – A group of unidentified individuals attacked the private resident of Haitian President Jovenel Moise overnight and shot him dead, Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement early on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Andre Paultre in Port-au-Prince; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

