BIDEN on ???: ‘You Know… The Rapidly Rising, uh, um, In With uh… I Don’t Know…
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled campaign this week; launching an incoherent rant about something “rapidly rising” before admitting “I don’t know.”
“You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh,” Biden told reporters.
Joe Biden brain freeze: “You know, the rapidly rising, uh, um, uh, in with uh, with uh, I don’t know, uh” pic.twitter.com/hpDOqUvaO8
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) June 11, 2020
Watch the bizarre moment above.
BIDEN on ???: ‘What Kind of Country Are We Going to Be with 4 More Years of George??’
posted by Hannity Staff – 10.26.20
Former Vice President Joe Biden continued his gaffe-filled basement campaign over the weekend; apparently warning the country of the dangers posed by “four more years” of “George.”
“What kind of country are we going to be?” asked Biden alongside his wife Dr. Jill Biden. “Four more years of George, uh, he uh, we’re going to find ourselves in a position where that if Trump is gets elected we’re going to be in a different world!”
WATCH: Joe Biden confuses President Trump with George Bush.
“4 more years of George, uh, George…” pic.twitter.com/Zzt2brIaYS
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 26, 2020
Watch Biden’s bizarre comments above.