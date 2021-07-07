https://justthenews.com/government/congress/harris-unveiling-25-million-expansion-dncs-i-will-vote-campaign-direction-white?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing on Thursday a $25 million expansion of the Democratic National Committee’s “I Will Vote” campaign in addition to a previous $20 million investment.

According to the DNC, the investment occurred “at the president and vice president’s direction.”

The money will be used for “voter education, voter protection, targeted voter registration, and technology to make voting more accessible and to fight back against Republicans’ unprecedented voter suppression efforts.”

The official “I Will Vote” website provides information related to registering to vote and informs voters if their home state requires identification to vote.

“I’ve said time and again that the ‘D’ in Democrat stands for deliver, and today we are delivering innovative and historic resources to protect this fundamental part of our democracy,” DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison said in a statement.

The DNC noted that a $20 million investment was made prior to the additional $25 million unveiled on Thursday. The DNC said the funding “does not reflect the totality of our midterm commitment.”



