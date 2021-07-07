http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-O-4eDEkR7I/

Former Secretary of State and twice-failed Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton claimed Wednesday that Republican-led voter integrity bills in several states represent a “clear attempt to move away from a pluralistic, multi-racial democracy and toward white supremacist authoritarianism.”

The Hill notes notes:

Clinton’s comments come amid a widespread effort in GOP-led states — including Georgia, Florida and Arizona —to pass limits on mail-in voting, new voter ID requirements and other restrictions in the wake of the 2020 presidential election. At least 14 states enacted 22 new laws between Jan. 1 and May 14 of this year that limit voting access, according to the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Each of these proposals disproportionately prevents people of color from casting their ballots, and each is egregious in its own right,” Clinton wrote in an op-ed for Democracy Docket.

“Much of the blame for this backsliding rests with the Supreme Court, which, thanks to the election of President Trump, is even more hostile to voting rights today than it was when it gutted a crucial provision of the Voting Rights Act in 2013. But the problem is more insidious,” she added.

Clinton then branded the move to pass such bills as a “concerted attempt to destabilize the democratic process and delegitimize our multi-racial democracy,” before claiming that they are “no different from the Jim Crow past.”

“The emboldening of white supremacists and conspiracy theorists during Trump’s campaign and time in the White House along with the international movement against liberal democracy have exacerbated this perfect storm,” Clinton wrote. “When the people make their voices heard in an election, we should respect the results. These aren’t partisan statements; they’re attributes of a functioning democracy,” she concluded. Last month, Department of Justice sued Georgia, alleging the Peach State’s election law violates the Voting Rights Act’s protections for minority voters. At the time, Attorney General Merrick Garland called the lawsuit “the first of many steps we are taking to ensure that all eligible voters can cast a vote, that all lawful votes are counted, and that every voter has access to accurate information.” Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) has repeatedly slammed the DOJ’s suit, vowing to defeat it in court. “This lawsuit is born out of the lies and misinformation the Biden administration has pushed against Georgia’s Election Integrity Act from the start,” Kemp said. “Joe Biden, Stacey Abrams, and their allies tried to force an unconstitutional elections power grab through Congress – and failed. Now, they are weaponizing the U.S. Department of Justice to carry out their far-left agenda that undermines election integrity and empowers federal government overreach in our democracy.”

