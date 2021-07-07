https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/illegal-invaders-simply-walk-around-incomplete-border-wall/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
NEW: We just arrived in La Joya, TX this morning, and as usual, we are witnessing several groups of migrants crossing into the U.S. They are all walking around the incomplete border wall about a half mile away from us. This group told me they are from Honduras. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/4U8WSFMZUz
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 7, 2021
Not all crimes are created equal. Only the ‘tax crimes’ of political opponents are worthy of prosecution.
BREAKING: Another large group of migrants has just walked past the incomplete border wall and is currently crossing into the U.S. This morning is the most activity I’ve ever seen here in La Joya, TX in my several trips. At least 150+ so far in the last couple of hours. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/S1CTIBPBjq
— Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 7, 2021