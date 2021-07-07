https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/iowahawk-shares-what-appears-to-be-the-most-accurate-state-map-infographic-ever-produced/

Usually, when one of those viral maps pops up into our feed, it’s total garbage.

But not this time.

This time? This time it appears to be spot on.

Check out “Every state’s least favorite state,” via Iowahawk:

In my experience Texas is more hostile to California than to Oklahoma, but otherwise this appears to be the most accurate state map infographic ever produced pic.twitter.com/YTPlDIetVH — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) July 7, 2021

New Jersey hates everyone? True:

And the states around New Jersey all hate New Jersey:

I greatly enjoy the fact that my home state of Connecticut, like New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware all hate New Jersey. Hey Jersey, you’re surrounded! https://t.co/ggnWrsbgwL — Mark Joyella 🏳️‍🌈 (@standupkid) July 7, 2021

But Florida hates itself most:

My favorite part about this map is that Florida’s most hated state…is Florida. https://t.co/TGv1q2fM2y — Mike Wickett 🇺🇲🎙🏈👨‍👧‍👧👩‍👦🤘🚀 (@mikewickett) July 7, 2021

While the entire West hates California and California hates Texas:

To be honest, westerners only hate California because we’ve met Californians. The landscape is fine. https://t.co/4C86hfHzpn — J.D. Tuccille (@JD_Tuccille) July 7, 2021

But maybe Texas isn’t accurate?

This map is stupid. Texas doesn’t ‘hate’ Oklahoma. Texas doesn’t think about Oklahome enough to hate it. Now Arkansas is another story…. https://t.co/grsp9CbtEz — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) July 7, 2021

Maybe Pennsylvania is in second place in some of these states because they’re in such close proximity to New Jersey?

Notice that nobody hates Pennsylvania. Makes sense. PA is the best. https://t.co/YQqkjWATyE — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) July 7, 2021

“Deada*s for Maryland”:

Deadass for Maryland – it’s more disgust than hate, but a lot of Virginia been shining the last 5-10 years so we gotta rethink our slander. https://t.co/SnaV92TTAv — KD Drummond (@KDDrummondNFL) July 7, 2021

South Carolina is a bit of a head-scratcher. Maybe this is Clemson fans?

South Carolina hates Ohio has me scratching my head lol https://t.co/5OmxbUOOtO — RIP Terez Paylor 🙏 (@Th3Claude) July 7, 2021

Over to you, readers: Is the map accurate for your home state?

***

