https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/iowahawk-shares-what-appears-to-be-the-most-accurate-state-map-infographic-ever-produced/

Usually, when one of those viral maps pops up into our feed, it’s total garbage.

But not this time.

This time? This time it appears to be spot on.

Check out “Every state’s least favorite state,” via Iowahawk:

New Jersey hates everyone? True:

And the states around New Jersey all hate New Jersey:

But Florida hates itself most:

While the entire West hates California and California hates Texas:

But maybe Texas isn’t accurate?

Maybe Pennsylvania is in second place in some of these states because they’re in such close proximity to New Jersey?

“Deada*s for Maryland”:

South Carolina is a bit of a head-scratcher. Maybe this is Clemson fans?

Over to you, readers: Is the map accurate for your home state?

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...