Photo via Gage Skidmore Last month, Fox’s Tucker Carlson dropped a bombshell at the top of his primetime show. He accused the National Security Agency of spying on him. He said whistleblowers told him that the agency was spying on his communications in an effort to get him taken off the air.

TUCKER CARLSON: It’s not just political protesters the government is spying on, yesterday, we heard from a whistleblower within the US government who reached out to warn us that the NSA, the National Security Agency, is monitoring our electronic communications and is planning to leak them in an attempt to take this show off the air. … Now, that’s a shocking claim and ordinarily would be skeptical of it.

It’s illegal for the NSA to spy on American citizens. It’s a crime. It’s not a third-world country. Things like that should not happen in America. But unfortunately, they do happen, and in this case, they did happen. The whistleblower who is in a position to know repeated back to us information about a story that we are working on that could have only come directly from my texts and emails. There’s no other possible source for that […]

Read the whole story at pjmedia.com

