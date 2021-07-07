https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/jeff-bezos-sets-record-worlds-richest-man-reaching-211-billion-worth/

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos sets the record for the wealthiest person ever recorded.

According to the Daily Mail, Jeff Bezos set the record for the most wealth held by an individual:

Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos, already the world’s wealthiest man, has set a new record for personal net worth by topping $211 billion. Bezos, 57, gained $8.4 billion in net worth on Tuesday alone, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, as Amazon stock soared 4.7 percent on the Pentagon’s announcement that it is canceling the $10 billion JEDI contract with Microsoft. TRENDING: STUNNING! In a Congressional First Pelosi Opens Satellite Field Offices for DC Capitol Police in Florida and California to Deal with Regional Threats It vaulted Bezos above the previous record of $210 billion, held briefly in January by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who has seen his fortunes decline and now holds a mere $181 billion, putting him in distance second after Bezos.

According to the Star US:

The businessman’s net worth soared by more than $8.4billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index. Amazon stocks soared by 4.7 percent on Tuesday, according to reports. Bezos’ net worth now stands at $211billion and Amazon’s share price has increased by 15 percent since the start of the year. The e-commerce pioneer, 57, has shattered records for wealth since the Index started ranking billionaires’ net worth in 2012.

Here’s the top 10 list from Bloomberg:

The amount of net worth for these individuals is staggering and it just keeps growing.

