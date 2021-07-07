https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/joe-biden-divert-860-million-covid-relief-funds-house-illegal-alien-children/

Unaccompanied illegal alien minors in Texas border facility

Joe Biden will divert $860 million in “Covid relief” funds to house illegal alien children.

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra sent a letter to the House and Senate Appropriations Committee on Tuesday informing lawmakers he needed more money to house unaccompanied minors.

Nearly 1 million illegal aliens have crossed the border since Biden was installed in January.

Becerra said in his letter that he has the authority to reallocate the funds under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and that he already cleared the transfer of money with the Office of Management and Budget.

Bloomberg News reported:

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to reallocate $860 million of funds appropriated to the National Institutes of Health to cover an increase in pandemic-related costs associated with unaccompanied children at the border. Health Secretary Xavier Becerra notified members of Congress on Tuesday that the department would reallocate the funds to cover increased costs in ensuring the safety of children arriving at the Southwest border, as well as staff attending to them at shelters, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News. A Biden administration official said that the need for pandemic-related precautions, such as testing and quarantining, has added at least $1.7 billion in costs to the program.

