Joe Biden’s ‘Special Climate Envoy’ John Kerry once again flouted the mask mandate while he was walking through Logan Airport on Monday.

John Kerry is above the law.

Kerry was photographed flying First Class on an American Airlines (commercial.. gasp) flight in March sans mask.

He lashed out at critics and said his mask was only “momentarily” down.

The Washington Free Beacon obtained new photos of John Kerry waltzing through the body scanner at Logan Airport in Boston without a face mask on.

A spokeswoman for Logan Airport told the Free Beacon that masks are required “any time someone is inside the airport or on an aircraft,” including during security screening, in accordance with the TSA mandate. The White House did not respond to a request for comment. President Joe Biden appointed Kerry last year to serve as his special presidential envoy for climate, a cabinet-level position. Biden implemented the TSA airport mask requirement through an executive order in January. As part of the mandate, TSA said it would recommend a $250 fine for first-time violators and an up to $1,500 fine for “repeat offenders.” A spokeswoman for the TSA declined to comment on the specific incident but told the Free Beacon the requirement “remains in effect” on planes and in airports and “applies to all passengers, save for those specifically exempted in the security directive”—passengers under the age of two, for example, or those who have health issues that would preclude them from wearing face coverings.

Will John Kerry be fined for violating the TSA mask mandate?

Or is flying commercial enough of a punishment for John Kerry?

It certainly doesn’t look like @JohnKerry is eating or drinking here. Is he going to claim this was “momentary” too like last time? Why do the rules only apply to some people? https://t.co/5TyTAm0XcD — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2021

