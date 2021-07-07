https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/joy-reid-says-those-radicalized-parent-activists-who-are-targeting-school-boards-are-tied-up-with-qanon/

Before we get to Joy Reid, who seems to unwittingly admit that Democrats pushing critical race theory are heading into a woodchipper next election, we thought we’d share this guide put together to tell teachers what to say when they can’t say things like critical race theory or white supremacy. We don’t know for sure where it comes from, but the Twitter handles @antiracistartteachers and @teachingartistpodcast are watermarked.

School teachers are busy this summer coming up with ways to hide CRT. They know you’re on to them -demand transparency.

BELOW: a teacher group explaining “if you can’t say” things sounding like CRT, you can hide it with other words. @realchrisrufo @ConceptualJames pic.twitter.com/e821OIFuge — Dan Lennington (@DanLennington) July 6, 2021

If you can’t say critical race theory, say, “examining history/current laws in relation to race.” If you can’t say white supremacy, say, “the belief that the ‘Dominant Culture’ is superior.”

I like how they basically have to explain this to their own kind in, basically, crayon. — Amateur Shucker, Professional Jiver (@rndmsfree) July 7, 2021

All this effort when they could be improving how they teach chemistry and math and reading… all of which, based on our national test scores in relation to other nations… suck. — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) July 7, 2021

I trust cops more than I trust teachers. I don’t trust most cops. — Mparmesian (@mparmesian) July 7, 2021

Anyway, conservatives must be over the target because Reid is still going on about critical race theory and “radicalized parent activists” targeting poor school boards.

Here was Joy Reid promoting the belief that CRT critics are Q-Anon people, saying opposition to CRT and teaching students to hate themselves are part of the “insidious underbelly of the GQP culture war” and “an all-out war for power” that’s “steeped in…white nationalism” pic.twitter.com/zQ8TJoRpwy — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2021

After saying people who disagree with her offer “nothing” on policy, Joy Reid brings on the repulsive human being known as Ben Collins to say parents speaking out against CRT at school board mtgs are Q-Anon white supremacist terrorists. Oppose them? You’re the enemy of the people pic.twitter.com/1LVkeq1e8G — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2021

Collins then argues the campaign against Critical Race Theory and the speeches by parents is the latest work of the Q-Anon movement (and not parents genuinely concerned about the mental health of their kids). Reid replies with more strawmen about how the right views history. pic.twitter.com/PUoY3olr4I — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2021

Collins and Reid closed with more divisive, poisonous gaslighting to viewers, telling them that evangelical Christianity is a hotbed for Q-Anon followers with Q-Anon using Christian groups and now school board elections as new fronts to carry out their Great Awakening. pic.twitter.com/nuZqsVfjhB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2021

This rhetoric smearing parents who don’t want their kids to kill themselves b/c they’ll wish they were never born is going to get someone hurt. With Collins and Reid hurling such invective against parents who say “this isn’t right” at school board mtgs, it’s only a matter of time — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 7, 2021

“Race conscious education” is a new one. Good try. — Kevin Martin (@KPM726) July 7, 2021

Iron Law of Woke Projection. Joy Reid is shameless. — Jordan Pettet (@PettetJordan) July 8, 2021

Joy Reid: “CRT is simply *not* being taught in schools. Can’t even define it. It’s a legal theory & not being applied” Also: “Concerned parents who oppose the CRT that is absolutely being taught in schools are Q-Anon. Running for school board = white supremacist terrorism” 🤡 — David Simon 🇺🇸 (@Senator_Simon) July 7, 2021

To go from denying it is being taught to defending it, overnight, is perhaps the greatest lack of self-awareness I have ever seen. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Jason Vance (@achilles1974) July 8, 2021

Media trust is at an all time low. Do they really think smearing the majority of Americans that find CRT racist and offensive is going to work? They have a 1/4 of the influence they had before. This only proves the CRT critics they’re on the right side. — Pres Jim Eagle (@ThomasSzymon) July 7, 2021

This and the full force of teachers’ unions is what parents are facing. Expecting them to face this on their own is not only naive it’s callous and shows a complete lack of concern for the well-being of these parents and their children. https://t.co/j53ZOQfP0c — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 7, 2021

I’m tired of being told the people who would send parents and their children on a path to certain defeat are the “compassionate conservatives”. https://t.co/qE49kDjVdZ — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) July 8, 2021

The fact that Joy is pro-CRT tells me everything I need to know. — Amerigo Vespucci (@BuyLowMakeMoney) July 7, 2021

The fact that so many left-leaning outlets, including MSNBC, NBC, Vanity Fair, Slate, etc., have all decided to fight for critical race theory seems awfully reflexive — do they really believe in it or are they just being contrarian?

Related:

Joy Reid brings on anti-racist Ibram X. Kendi to talk about the ‘new conservative boogeyman,’ racial studies https://t.co/9djubN5H9f — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) June 30, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

