https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-news-why-it-matters/chicago-schools-condoms-5th-grade

On “The News & Why it Matters” this week, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales, Jaco Booyens, and Eric July discussed the new policy passed by the Chicago Public School Board of Education that will require all schools to provide condoms for students as young as fifth grade, or approximately 10 years old.

According to a Chicago Sun-Times report, the new CPS policy states that all schools teaching fifth grade and up, which includes all but a dozen of the more than 600 CPS schools, must provide condoms for students when they reopen in August.

Jaco argued that children are being hypersexualized. He pointed out that the Chicago Public School system also teaches comprehensive sex education starting as young as Kindergarten.

“Listen to their wording. ‘We need to have children make make heathy sexual decisions’,” Jaco said. “In Chicago, 5-year-olds are taught masturbation, so now fifth graders need condoms. Why? Because they are being hypersexualized. They’re now engaging in activity and conversation way prematurely. There’s not a child on the planet in fifth grade that can make ‘healthy sexual decisions.'”

Watch the video clip below to catch more of the conversation:

Want more from ‘The News & Why It Matters’?

To enjoy more roundtable rundowns of the top stories of the day, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

