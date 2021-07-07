https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/kmart-sears-cave-leftist-trolls-removing-ashli-babbitt-shirt-one-store-fighting-back/

Who shot Ashli Babbitt?- Former President Trump said Monday.

Early Tuesday, The Gateway Pundit was able to confirm who shot Ashli Babbit and reported that Lt. Mike Byrd is who shot her on Jan. 6 in the US Capitol.

“Attorney Terrell Roberts confirmed during the show that the officer who shot Babbitt is the same Capitol Hill Police Lt. Mike Byrd who left his loaded gun in a men’s bathroom on Capitol Hill,” according to the outlet.

Recently Kmart and Sears gained attention online after users discovered “Ashli Babbitt American Patriot” t-shirts being sold on its sites and leftists were outraged. One store is fighting back to make sure no one will forget Ashli Babbitt.

A journalist for Vox shared a screenshot from Sears selling the clothing.

“I applaud Kmart and Sears for carrying the Ashli Babbitt shirt in the first place, but I am extremely disappointed to see them cave and remove the product from their stores so quickly. Why do businesses always cave to leftist Twitter trolls?” Brigitte Gabriel wrote in response to Twitter.

Sears responded to the journalist from Vox to confirm the item is no longer available.

“Thank you for bringing this product to our attention. This item is no longer available for purchase on http://Sears.com or http://kmart.com.”

One user discovered that the Ashli Babbitt t-shirts have been available since Jan 8, two days after her death.

Patriot Products is not caving to the left! They are committed to make sure no American Patriot forgets Ashli Babbitt. The mainstream media and the left are trying to drown out her name but Patriot Products is committed to not let that happen. Click below to get your own Ashli Babbitt shirt to support Patriots who love America!

