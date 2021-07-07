https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kmart-and-sears-remove-ashli-babbitt-t-shirt-from-website/
.@Sears (https://t.co/VTWoZlm95W) and @Kmart (https://t.co/lZolqc38ga) are selling Ashli Babbitt “American Patriot” shirts pic.twitter.com/CYx3dVINfB
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 6, 2021
Low-testosterone male Aaron Rupar and the blue check brigade were out in force yesterday after learning that Kmart and Sears were selling an ‘Ashli Babbit American Patriot’ t-shirt.
Kmart and Sears quickly removed the shirt.