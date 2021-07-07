https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kmart-and-sears-remove-ashli-babbitt-t-shirt-from-website/

Posted by Kane on July 7, 2021 2:43 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Low-testosterone male Aaron Rupar and the blue check brigade were out in force yesterday after learning that Kmart and Sears were selling an ‘Ashli Babbit American Patriot’ t-shirt.

Kmart and Sears quickly removed the shirt.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...