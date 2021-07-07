https://basedunderground.com/2021/07/07/like-event-201-for-cyberwarfare-cyber-polygon-drill-runs-on-friday/

Editor’s Note: Pay attention to this, folks. The powers-that-be have been telegraphing their moves for years, perhaps decades, and too few have taken notice. If “Event 201” was the planning and precursor for Covid-19, then “Cyber Polygon” is the planning and precursor for a massive cyberattack that will not only affect the grid and other pieces of critical infrastructure, but will likely attack the monetary system to usher in a one-world digital currency.

As I’ve said many times, I was never really into conspiracy theories until the last year-and-a-half. But this stuff is so striking and so blatant that it’s discouraging the “conspiracy theory” label is used as a pejorative. History has shown us that some conspiracy theories are spot on and in recent months, they’ve been increasingly accurate. This appears to be one of them. Do not dismiss this. Now, let’s turn it over to Mac Slavo…

Cyber Polygon is a unique cybersecurity event that combines the world’s largest technical training exercise for corporate teams and an online conference featuring senior officials from international organizations and leading corporations. The global elitists are going to test what a massive cyberattack that takes down infrastructure and the power grid worldwide would look like.

For those who think this is not a big deal, please remember event 201, which was a simulation of a coronavirus pandemic in which the media was used to constantly push the fear manipulating the public into obedient compliance with any amount of ridiculous commands. What will cyber polygon bring? Nothing good since it a part of the World Economic Forum’s agenda for totalitarian global domination.

Following up on last year’s cyber pandemic simulation, this year’s Cyber Polygon will hold live training exercises responding to “a targeted supply chain attack on a corporate ecosystem in real-time,” according to a report by Socialable.

Running parallel to the training exercise will be discussions on how to tackle everything from ransomware and supply chain attacks to implementing “resilient” digital currencies, and a desire for global governance on the internet.

“We all know, but still pay insufficient attention to, the frightening scenario of a comprehensive cyber attack, which would bring a complete halt to the power supply, transportation, hospital services, our society as a whole” — Klaus Schwab, WEF, 2020

So what if the rulers do turn off the power? What if in order to get it back, your compliance will be mandatory? What about digital currencies? What about your slave wages? Those will be contingent and without a doubt, traced, tracked, and surveilled. We know that’s a goal. These are just questions, I am not stating anything.

“The COVID-19 crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack,” said Schwab. And, in keeping with every single ruler and master’s theme of never letting a good crisis go to waste (even one fabricated by the ruling class to control the slaves), Schwab added that it was “important to use the COVID-19 crisis as a timely opportunity to reflect on the lessons of cybersecurity community to draw and improve our unpreparedness for a potential cyber pandemic.”

The first topics of discussion on this year’s Cyber Polygon 2021 program agenda is:

New world — new currency: How to make the financial system resilient as digital currencies proliferate?

They have already told us what they are planning for us too. Prior to the major ransomware attacks on critical infrastructures this year, the WEF released a short video on January 18, 2021 warning about a “cyber-attack with COVID-like characteristics” that would “spread faster and further than any biological virus.”

“I believe that there will be another crisis. It will be more significant […] We need to start this cooperation and understanding early, so that when the crisis does hit, we’re in a position to respond effectively to it”

“I would anticipate that when we do see this next crisis, it will be faster than what we’ve seen with COVID, the exponential growth rate will be much steeper, the impact will be greater, and as a result the economic and social implications will be even more significant”— Jeremy Jurgens, WEF, 2020

Trends emerging out of last year’s cyber pandemic simulation discussions included:

A desire for greater consolidation and centralization of power between corporations and states

A desire to censor fake news, disinformation, and misinformation

A desire for the adoption of digital identity schemes (Tony Blair being a major advocate at Cyber Polygon 2020)

All we can do is continue to prepare, remain alert, and just be ready for anything. If the power grid goes down for a substantial period of time those who have failed to make any preparations will resort to theft and violence in order to try to feed their families or provide them with clean water. Take the time to make sure you have adequate preps and ways to defend those preps.

If we have learned anything from the covid scamdemic, it’s that these sociopaths will stop at nothing in their attempt to control and rule the world.

Image by Lars_Nissen from Pixabay. Article cross-posted from SHTF Plan.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

