Microsoft has urged Windows users to immediately install a system update after security researchers found a serious vulnerability in the operating system. The “PrintNightmare” exploit could allow hackers to take control of your system without tricking you into downloading malware.

CNN reports that Microsoft is instructing Windows users to immediately install an update after security researchers found a major vulnerability in the operating system. The security flaw is known as PrintNightmare and affects the Windows Print Spooler service. The exploit was made public after researchers accidentally publish a how-to guide for exploiting it.

Microsoft has warned that hackers could exploit the vulnerability to install programs, view and delete data, or even create new user accounts with full users rights on systems. Windows 10 is not the only version affected; Microsoft’s Windows 7 is also at risk of being affected by the exploit and has been issued a security update despite Microsoft ending support for the OS last year.

“We recommend that you install these updates immediately,” the company said. Here’s a quick explanation of how to do that on Windows 10:

1. Click Start and then click “Settings.” 2. In the Settings window, click “Update & Security.” 3. To check for an update, click “Check for updates.” 4. If an update is ready to install, it should appear under the “Check for updates” button. Click “Download and install.”

Breitbart News will continue to update users on the security exploit and anyone affected by the issue.

