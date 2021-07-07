https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/infrastructure/561909-microsoft-tells-users-to-install-emergency

On July 1, software giant Microsoft issued a warning to its Windows users urging them to update their security system following the detection of a bug within a Windows feature.

The company updated its announcement to encourage all Windows users to update and install a new version of the software to avoid hacking threats.

Called “PrintNightmare,” the vulnerability is found in the Windows Print Spooler service. If the faulty code is exploited by a hacker, any user could experience malware installations and compromises to sensitive personal data stored with the Windows operating service.

“Microsoft identified a security issue that affects all versions of Windows and have expedited a resolution for supported versions of Windows that will automatically be applied to most devices,” an announcement of the breach read. “We recommend you update your devices as soon as possible.”

All Windows versions will require updates. Microsoft also recommends disabling the Print Spooler Service on Windows programs for now.

The Print Spooler is the device on Windows that manages the computer’s connection to nearby printing devices. It further manages printing requests sent between a computer and a printer.

“We recommend that you urgently install the July 2021 Out-of-band updates on all supported Windows client and server operating systems, starting with devices that currently host the print spooler service,” one company announcement reads.

Officials have scored this vulnerability as having a “high” threat to users’ information confidentiality, availabilit, and integrity should a hacker use “PrintNightmare” to access sensitive data.

