https://bigleaguepolitics.com/msnbc-host-rachel-maddow-goes-to-bat-for-oklahoma-u-s-sen-james-lankford-against-pro-trump-primary-challenger/

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is going to bat for Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) after he capitulated on election fraud like a coward after the Jan. 6 mostly-peaceful protest in the U.S. Capitol.

Maddow criticized Lankford’s primary challenger, Jackson Lahmeyer, because he is opposing Lankford’s decision to certify election fraud on Jan. 6. She argues that Lankford should be given a pass by Republicans for rolling over to Democrat fraud.

“Six months on from the Capitol attack today, what we’ve got now is a Republican Party that [challenges incumbents], and what we’ve got now are a lot of single-issue Republican voters and Republican activists for whom their single issue, the only thing that is driving them in politics, is this fantasy that Trump secretly won the 2020 election,” she said.

Her words in favor of Lankford can be seen here:

Big League Politics has reported on Lankford’s immense cowardice with regards to the vote steal, which included Lankford issuing a pathetic, groveling apology to black voters for ever suggesting there could be fraud:

“Since last week’s siege on the U.S. Capitol, there has been a tremendous amount of groveling from Republican cowards desperate to save face and avoid media scrutiny, but Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) has taken it to a new low.

Lankford issued a letter apologizing to his black constituents for opposing electoral fraud. He is sorry because the areas that committed the most fraud just so happened to be diverse inner-city communities. Multiculturalism means that fraud is ignored, and it is our national strength. This is the credo of the New America.

The Oklahoma senator wrote that his efforts “caused a firestorm of suspicion among many of my friends, particularly in Black communities around the state. I was completely blindsided, but I also found a blind spot.”

“What I did not realize was all of the national conversation about states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Michigan, was seen as casting doubt on the validity of votes coming out of predominantly Black communities like Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit,” he wrote.

“After decades of fighting for voting rights, many Black friends in Oklahoma saw this as a direct attack on their right to vote, for their vote to matter, and even a belief that their votes made an election in our country illegitimate,” he added.

Lankford’s pathetic obsequious letter apologizing for fighting the vote steal shows why the Republican Party is dying, and Republican politicians are despised by their own rank-and-file party members. There is little difference between a GOP elected official and a social justice activist these days.

“I can assure you, my intent to give a voice to Oklahomans who had questions was never also an intent to diminish the voice of any Black American. I should have recognized how what I said and what I did could be interpreted by many of you,” he wrote. “I deeply regret my blindness to that perception, and for that I am sorry.”‘

Lahmeyer has already received endorsements from General Michael Flynn and Oklahoma GOP Chairman John Bennett in his efforts to depose the RINO. He may want to consider using Maddow’s words in attack ads against Lankford before next year’s GOP primary.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

