We’ve actually already done one post on Justine Ang Fonte, who resigned from the prestigious Dalton School in Manhattan after an uproar over her “controversial sex-education classes that included cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders.” That was just under a month ago, and naturally, the journalists at the New York Times are curious how a sex-positive teacher could hold the gig for nine years before being “pilloried” by parents outraged by her “porn literacy” class for juniors and seniors.

Pornography literacy classes are supposed to teach students how to critically assess what they see on the screen. But when a sex-positive educator taught her curriculum at two elite New York City schools recently, some parents were outraged.https://t.co/dny3bghY05 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 7, 2021

Naturally, the Times finds several other sex educators to back up the teaching of masturbation to first-graders, and it comes up with a good excuse for those porn literacy classes as well: “Pornography literacy classes teach students how to critically assess what they see on the screen — for example, how to recognize what is realistic and what is not, how to deconstruct implicit gender roles, and how to identify what types of behavior could be a health or safety risk.”

How to deconstruct implicit gender roles? How much porn do the kids have to watch to fit in all the genders?

What if schools just stick to math and reading? As a parent I would be comfortable with exactly none of this being discussed with my child by anyone else. We have these conversations at home and that’s where they should remain. https://t.co/ezgks4H8Y0 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 8, 2021

Schools can do parent continuing education nights to help them navigate how to have these conversations themselves. But it isn’t up to the schools to teach this. They seem to believe every aspect of their learning can only take place inside the school building. And, no. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) July 8, 2021

“Pornography literacy classes” C’mon… — M.Eng. Dr. Attila Schnapka (@AttilaSn) July 7, 2021

Yes, parents don’t want school teachers grooming their children. — RCD (@Nyrangers2) July 7, 2021

Of course she defended her grift. What did you expect? — Scottie Binyons (@B82Scottie) July 7, 2021

Media literacy that teaches students how to identify narrative shaping tactics used by the corporate press would benefit them exponentially more than this. Frankly, it should be a requirement these days — Invisible Constituent (@JustGreggo) July 7, 2021

Can’t imagine why. — Robert Little (@inlanddefense) July 7, 2021

And we’re somehow supposed to be surprised or disagree with the parents reaction?? No crap!! Why on earth would ANY parent want a school teacher exposing their kid to PORN?! Kids shouldn’t be taught how to access porn, they should be taught to avoid it. Why? BECAUSE THEY’RE KIDS! — Josh Mansfield (@CatholicJosh122) July 7, 2021

The school where Jeffrey Epstein taught? — Dorothy Frisch (@DorothyFrisch1) July 7, 2021

This is indeed the school where Jeffrey Epstein taught.

You act like these PARENTS have NO right to object that their CHILDREN are watching porn. 🤦‍♀️ — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 7, 2021

Is there, like, “good” porn and “bad” porn from a literacy standpoint? Can we at least be assured that she’s teaching good porn? It was just in December that Pornhub deleted millions of unverified videos “following allegations that the site showed videos of child abuse and nonconsensual sexual behavior.”

Parents have every right to pull the plug on the whole damn thing. — Michael Lawrence (@SwingStateBlues) July 7, 2021

Hmm, I wonder what side this article will take? I wonder if the Superman pose they put her in will be a clue. — Just some guy (@iamwhoisme) July 7, 2021

NYT with an inadvertently great argument for making porn illegal. — Footballers_y_matadors (@MatadorsY) July 8, 2021

My 11 year old reads pornogrraphy at a 12th grade level. — Gavindog (@Gavindog2) July 7, 2021

OK, that was good.

