We’ve actually already done one post on Justine Ang Fonte, who resigned from the prestigious Dalton School in Manhattan after an uproar over her “controversial sex-education classes that included cartoon videos on masturbation for first graders.” That was just under a month ago, and naturally, the journalists at the New York Times are curious how a sex-positive teacher could hold the gig for nine years before being “pilloried” by parents outraged by her “porn literacy” class for juniors and seniors.

Naturally, the Times finds several other sex educators to back up the teaching of masturbation to first-graders, and it comes up with a good excuse for those porn literacy classes as well: “Pornography literacy classes teach students how to critically assess what they see on the screen — for example, how to recognize what is realistic and what is not, how to deconstruct implicit gender roles, and how to identify what types of behavior could be a health or safety risk.”

How to deconstruct implicit gender roles? How much porn do the kids have to watch to fit in all the genders?

This is indeed the school where Jeffrey Epstein taught.

Is there, like, “good” porn and “bad” porn from a literacy standpoint? Can we at least be assured that she’s teaching good porn? It was just in December that Pornhub deleted millions of unverified videos “following allegations that the site showed videos of child abuse and nonconsensual sexual behavior.”

OK, that was good.

