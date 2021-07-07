https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/no-trespassing-lawmaker-says-vaccine-harassers-can-charged/

This morning, Arizona State Senator Kelly Townsend informed us on how to protect ourselves against Vaccine Nazis.

She shared this tweet telling us what we can do before the feds come asking for our papers.

I have spoken to local law enforcement and if you don’t want the Federal government on your property asking about vaccines, they advise you to post a no trespassing sign in a visible location. This is a prerequisite to be able to charge someone for being there against your will.

These people will need to enter at their own risk if you take this step.

Arizona GOP Chairwoman Dr. Kelli Ward then suggested personalizing your sign to specifically prohibit vaccine harassment and trespassing.

Who thinks we will see a surge in “No Trespassing” signs? And could/should they be individualized to specifically prohibit people from harassing you about vaccinations? And why doesn’t #HIPAA &/or the #4A already prevent this govt harassment? Isn’t our health info private?

What happened to our right to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures?

What happened to our rights over our health information?

