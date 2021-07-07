https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/not-even-wapo-fact-checkers-can-spin-jen-psakis-way-out-slipshod-claim-about-republicans-and-defunding-police/

Last week, President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki tried to convince reporters that Democrats never called for defunding the police and instead insisted that Republicans are the anti-police party. Here’s one such example:

Did Jen Psaki just imply that Republicans support defunding the police? pic.twitter.com/5GZAK5m1zs — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 23, 2021

The Washington Post fact-checkers took a look at Psaki’s claim and couldn’t help spin her way out of it:

New #FactChecker –> The White House’s slipshod claim that Republicans are defunding the police https://t.co/Ngd8ia9xdj — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) July 7, 2021

Three Pinocchios for Psaki. If Trump or a Republican had told a falsehood so egregious and gaslit we’re pretty sure the word “lie” would have been used instead of “slipshod claim.”

The @WhiteHouse ridiculously claims that Republicans are the ones Defunding the Police. 🤥 🤥 🤥 @wapo gives 3 Pinocchio’s and cites “…there’s not even a line item to attach to the White House’s claim that Republicans are trying to defund the police.”https://t.co/8y0T2qAMCu — Heritage Action (@Heritage_Action) July 7, 2021

Wow! Even the WaPo calls out Psaki’s ridiculous claim that Republicans want to defund the police; gives her three Pinocchios. https://t.co/sTlylaMVVE — Roy Parret (@RoyParret) July 7, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

