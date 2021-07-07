https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/not-even-wapo-fact-checkers-can-spin-jen-psakis-way-out-slipshod-claim-about-republicans-and-defunding-police/

Last week, President Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki tried to convince reporters that Democrats never called for defunding the police and instead insisted that Republicans are the anti-police party. Here’s one such example:

The Washington Post fact-checkers took a look at Psaki’s claim and couldn’t help spin her way out of it:

Three Pinocchios for Psaki. If Trump or a Republican had told a falsehood so egregious and gaslit we’re pretty sure the word “lie” would have been used instead of “slipshod claim.”

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...