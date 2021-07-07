https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/nsa-unmasked-tucker-carlson-seeking-interview-vladimir-putin-report/

Fox News host Tucker Carlson last week revealed that he has information from a whistleblower that the NSA was spying on him.

On Wednesday morning, Tucker told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo that he was contacted by a journalist over the weekend who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media.

The point of the leaks is to get Tucker Carlson’s highly popular Fox News show cancelled, according to the whistleblower.

“They’re not allowed to spy on American citizens, they are,” Tucker said adding that it’s “shocking” that he is being targeted for criticizing the Biden Administration.

“This is stuff of banana republics and third world countries,” Bartiromo said.

NSA officials said that Tucker was not a “target” of an investigation but we know what that means – the NSA spied on Tucker by “incidentally collecting” his communications while ‘targeting’ someone else.

Tucker Carlson joins Maria Bartiromo to discuss the latest developments in his allegations against the NSA, revealing that he was contacted by a journalist yesterday who informed him that the NSA leaked his emails to the media. pic.twitter.com/Ls7dGr4pol — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

According to Axios, Tucker Carlson was being spied on by the NSA while he was seeking an interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.

An NSA spokesman declined to comment and referred Axios back to the agency’s earlier, carefully-worded, statement. In other words, the NSA is denying the targeting of Carlson but is not denying that his communications may have been incidentally collected. https://t.co/puTyIEUTEi — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) July 7, 2021

Did the NSA spy on NBC News when they secured an interview with Vladimir Putin last month?

