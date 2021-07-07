https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/kevindowneyjr/2021/07/07/obama-stooge-is-a-tool-for-the-ccp-dominion-voting-systems-n1460140

Obama, ChiComs, and Dominion Voting

How many politicians are NOT taking mad stacks from the Chinese? Brian McKeon, one of Obama’s lickspittles who once served as the “deputy director for voter protection,” is now a lobbyist for the CCP firm Tencent.

McKeon was first retained by Tencent in August 2020 to lobby on behalf of the company’s WeChat platform, which the Trump administration proposed to ban. McKeon works for the lobbying firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck.

McKeon also worked on the Senate campaigns of Democrats Jeanne Shaheen and Barbara Boxer. That’s some pretty serious Democrat party ties. Also noteworthy, McKeon lobbied for Dominion Voting Systems.

Dominion Voting Systems Retains Obama ‘Vote Protection Director’ As Lobbyist, Brian McKeon 🔍 #Election2020 https://t.co/b1X9KgilJI — TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) November 14, 2020

How Pinko Can Tencent Be?

I give Tencent a whopping five out of five Wuhan bats.

The State Department’s Bureau of International Security and Nonproliferation regarded Tencent as a “tool of the Chinese government,” stating the company has “no meaningful ability to tell the Chinese Communist Party ‘no’ if officials decide to ask for their assistance.” The nauseatingly progressive group Amnesty International rated Tencent an embarrassing zero out of 100 in five categories on encryption and human rights, noting it hadn’t “stated publicly that they will not grant government requests to the backdoor.” That’s about as commie as a company can be. No wonder Trump wanted to ignore them. No wonder Democrats want to embrace them.

Related: YouTube Blocks Videos Exposing China’s Slow-Motion Genocide in Xinjiang

The State Department added that Tencent “provides a foundation of technology-facilitated surveillance and social control” as part of the Chinese government’s broader crusade “to shape the world consistent with its authoritarian model.”

Who Would Work for the Commies ?

McKeon isn’t lobbying alone. Washington is crawling with people red toadies looking for a CCP handout. Other lobbyists include Alfred Mottur​​, whose preening bio brags of his connections with “leaders at the highest levels of Democratic politics, in both Congress and the Biden administration.”

Check out some of the other apple-polishing lobbyists for the Chinese Communist Party, including former Republican congressman Ed Royce, former Boehner advisor Marc Lampkin, and Greta Joynes.

What Have We Learned?

People close to Obama and Biden are lobbying for a Chinese company Trump decided was too commie to work with.

Some of those people are also lobbying for Dominion Voting Systems.

They are making mad cheddar, yo.

Both Republicans and Democrats are in on the lucrative “lobby for a commie” game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

