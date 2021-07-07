https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/oregon-death-toll-rises-107-due-record-breaking-heat-wave?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Oregon is reported 107 deaths as a result of the extreme heat wave that recently the Northwest.

Temperatures in the state on June 28 climbed to a record-breaking 116 degrees.

In what Oregon officials are calling a “mass casualty event,” 67 of the deaths were reported in Multnomah County, which includes Portland.

Forty of the deaths have been ruled hyperthermia, which is when the body overheats. The extreme heat continued into the July Fourth weekend. The high in Portland on Thursday was about 79 degree.

Some of the deaths were the result of people not having access to fans or air conditioning.

According to ABC News, the county opened three 24-hour cooling centers, nine cooling spaces, contacted tens of thousands of people, prioritizing seniors, people with disabilities and pregnant women. Officials also deployed more than 60 outreach teams to focus on people without housing or shelter during the heat wave.

The state was under heat advisory.

Deaths related to heat are more common than from any other severe weather incidents including hurricanes, tornadoes and flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

