https://www.usnews.com/news/world/articles/2021-07-06/nicaragua-detains-another-five-opposition-leaders-as-ortega-ups-the-ante
About The Author
Related Posts
White House Responds to Accusations VP Harris Runs an Abusive Workplace by Saying She Has a Hard Job
July 3, 2021
Trump Organization Sues NYC
June 22, 2021
Biden to Name LA Mayor Garcetti Ambassador to India
May 27, 2021
Senate Confirms Gary Gensler to Head the SEC
April 14, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy