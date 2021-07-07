https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dear-america-haters-listen-to-ozzie-guillen/

Posted by Kane on July 7, 2021 7:07 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE



Powerful message from the retired baseball great

Ozzie Guillén reflects on the day he became an American citizen in 2006

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...