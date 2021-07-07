Powerful message from the retired baseball great

Ozzie Guillén reflects on the day he became an American citizen in 2006

An emotional Ozzie Guillén reflects on the day he became an American citizen in 2006.

“It’s special. People don’t know how hard that is. How many people die … How many people want to be American. This is an honor for me.” @OzzieGuillen 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ify8wan8zb

— White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 4, 2021