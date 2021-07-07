https://www.gatekeepersonline.com/post/the-emergence-of-medical-fascism

Lockdowns and remaskings are beginning again across the world.

Why?

Because the new “Delta Variant” is also as threatening as the… flu… which is to say we’ve learned almost nothing from our original errors…nor do we apply the enormous pile of data acquired since March of 2020 when we as a people (sadly, including many doctors) were (and still are) ruled more by emotions and peer pressure than they were logic and reason.

Why does the medical fascism threaten to re-emerge? Ultimately because humanity does NOT believe in the sufficiency of the Scriptures, which, had they been obeyed more than a year ago, would have saved lives and blessed the planet. Sufficiency of Scripture? No.. This is especially not believed by Biblically illiterate Evangelicals in a nation where only 4% of the population could even get a C+ on a Biblical worldview test.

Now the CDC and WHO are in disagreement on masks – again – but I’m sure all the “Karen’s” will happily destroy liberty across the world if you let them do it again.

It doesn’t matter how many FOIA orders expose doctors like Fauci admitting that these mandated paper masks were only used as an emotional placebo for the ignorant peasants. Sigh.

