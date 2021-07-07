https://noqreport.com/2021/07/07/pentagon-cancels-controversial-jedi-cloud-contract-w-microsoft/

The Pentagon / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) The Pentagon said Tuesday it canceled a disputed cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion.

It will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon and possibly other cloud service providers.

“With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD’s capability gaps,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

The statement did not directly mention that the Pentagon faced extended legal challenges by Amazon to the original $1 million contract awarded to Microsoft.

Amazon argued that the Microsoft award was tainted by politics, particularly then-President Donald Trump’s antagonism toward Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos , who stepped down Monday as the company’s chief executive officer.

Bezos owns the Washington Post , a left-leaning newspaper often criticized by Trump.The Pentagon’s chief information officer, John Sherman, told reporters Tuesday that during the lengthy legal fight with Amazon, “the landscape has evolved” with new possibilities for large-scale cloud computing services. Thus it was decided, he said, to start over and seek multiple vendors.Sherman said JEDI will be replaced by a new program called Joint Warfighter Cloud […]

