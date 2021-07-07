https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/pfizer-says-it-developing-covid-booster-shot-deal-delta-variant?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and BioNTech said Thursday they are developing a booster shot to combat the highly transmissible delta variant of the COVID-19 virus.

The companies cited a study by the Israel Ministry of Health released on Monday that showed the “vaccine efficacy has declined six months post-vaccination, at the same time that the Delta variant is becoming the dominate variant in the country.”

“These findings are consistent with an ongoing analysis from the companies’ Phase 3 study,” the companies said in a written statement, according to CNBC News. “That is why we have said, and we continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination.”

Pfizer and BioNTech said they are currently working on the vaccine, with clinical trials beginning as early as August. The two companies are expected to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

