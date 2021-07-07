https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/pick-a-lane-randi-weingartens-claim-crt-isnt-taught-in-schools-collides-with-some-aft-tweets/

Around the country there have been parents showing up at school board meetings to protest any implementation of critical race theory, but American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tweeted yesterday that it is not being taught in schools:

#CriticalRaceTheory is not taught in K-12 schools. The right’s culture warriors are labeling any discussion of race, racism or discrimination as such to try to make it toxic. They’re bullying teachers to try and keep them from teaching the truth. https://t.co/Plz2inkLke — Randi Weingarten (@rweingarten) July 6, 2021

And just like that, some major inconsistencies have been spotted:

Having your cake and eating it too. The @AFTunion on Critical Race Theory: “[CRT] is not taught in K-12 schools.” “Critical race theory isn’t “divisive.” It’s an irreplaceable lens with which we can view our difficult history.” “teaching critical race theory allows educators” pic.twitter.com/fJKC8qnCSY — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) July 7, 2021

That’s not incredibly surprising, considering Weingarten is no stranger to spreading false narratives.

“We’re not doing it. And there’s no such thing anyway!” ”Of course we’re doing it, and we’re doing it because it’s awesome and The Truth!!!” https://t.co/IaEFKVwqWV — Ray Sawhill (@raysawhill) July 7, 2021

The AFT either doesn’t know what CRT is (doubtful) or is choosing to lie about it and attempt to gaslight people who prefer to avoid conflict (likely) — Joel App (@AppyJoel) July 7, 2021

They may be using this controversy to cover over the whole “not letting kids into school”controversy. — Patrick Staunton (@PatrickinNOLA) July 7, 2021

That’s very likely

