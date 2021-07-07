https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/pick-a-lane-randi-weingartens-claim-crt-isnt-taught-in-schools-collides-with-some-aft-tweets/

Around the country there have been parents showing up at school board meetings to protest any implementation of critical race theory, but American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten tweeted yesterday that it is not being taught in schools:

And just like that, some major inconsistencies have been spotted:

That’s not incredibly surprising, considering Weingarten is no stranger to spreading false narratives.

That’s very likely

