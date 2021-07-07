https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/poll-1-in-3-say-public-health-officials-are-lying-about-vaccine-safety/

Almost a third of US adults believe that public health officials are lying to the public about COVID-19 vaccine safety.

According to a Rasmussen Reports poll, 32 percent of American adults think that “public health officials are lying about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.” Forty-eight percent said public health officials are not lying and 20 percent are not sure. While only 21 percent of vaccinated Americans believe public health officials are lying, 50 percent of those who are unvaccinated and 63 percent of those who said they do not plan to get the Covid vaccine at all believe public health officials are being dishonest.

Sixty-three percent of respondents said they were vaccinated while 32 percent said they were not. Of the unvaccinated, a majority of 54 percent stated that they did not intend to get the Covid vaccine in the future.

Twenty-three percent of Democrats, 44 percent of Republicans, and 32 percent of unaffiliated respondents said that they believe public health officials are lying about the safety of the vaccine. This means that Republicans are almost twice as likely to believe in public health officials’ dishonesty on the vaccine as Democrats.

“More Democrats (77%) than Republicans (55%) or unaffiliateds (56%) have already got vaccinated against COVID-19. Among those who haven’t gotten a coronavirus vaccination yet, 64% of Republicans, 38% of Democrats and 53% of the unaffiliated don’t plan to get vaccinated in the future.

The highest level of the unvaccinated who don’t plan to get a COVID-19 vaccination is 71% among women under age 40.”

While married Americans are more likely to have been vaccinated than those who are unmarried, those who have children at home are more likely to think that public health officials are lying about the vaccine.

Americans who make over $100,000 annually are more likely to have gotten the Covid vaccine than those with lower incomes. Americans with an annual salary of less than $30,000 are the most likely to disbelieve public health officials on the vaccine. Furthermore, “Entrepreneurs are more likely than government workers, private-sector employees or retirees to believe public health officials are lying about COVID-19 vaccine safety.”

