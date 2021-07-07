http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/XyqT7c_0LZg/poor-hilary.php
Sic transit gloria mundi. From today’s New York Times Corrections Section:
A picture caption with an article on Sunday about the vice-presidential vetting process misspelled the given name of the Democratic presidential nominee in 2016. She is Hillary Clinton, not Hilary.
Ouch. How soon they forget.
In addition to the chardonnay, Hillary can perhaps console herself with Napoleon’s observation: “Glory is fleeting, but obscurity is forever.”