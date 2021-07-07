https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/trump-lawsuit-twitter-facebook/

Former President Trump is fighting back against Big Tech for banning him and many others from their platforms.

Trump announced he is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a class-action lawsuit Wednesday during a press conference.

“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy Institute, I’m filing as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs,” Trump said.

“There is no better evidence that Big Tech is out of control than the fact that they banned the sitting president of the United States earlier this year,” Trump said, adding, “If they can do it to me, they can do it to anyone, and, in fact, that is exactly what they’re doing.”

The legal effort is being supported by the America First Policy Institute, a nonprofit formed by former Trump administration officials, Axios reports.

TRUMP: “I am filing, as the lead class representative, a major class-action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey.” pic.twitter.com/4ioTL3REjr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 7, 2021

Brooke Rollins, president and CEO of the group, spoke before Trump at the press conference, saying it is bigger than Trump and his supporters.

Twitter permanently banned Trump in January and Facebook last month said Trump would remain suspended from its platforms for at least 2 years, only returning in 2023 if the risk to public safety has gone away.

National radio host and best-selling author Todd Starnes discussed the lawsuit on his commentary Wednesday.

“The truth is that Facebook and Twitter have been hostile to conservatives and especially Trump supporters for years,” Starnes said. “Both social media platforms have become enemies of free speech.”

The Todd Starnes Show host said: “Facebook and Twitter have every right to banish people from their platforms. But if they do that — they do not have the right to special government protections.”

“When the Republicans take control of Congress they should immediately strip Facebook, Google and YouTube of any special protections they might have,” Starnes added. “Make it a level playing field.”

