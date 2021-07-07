https://www.the-sun.com/news/3237011/trump-ashli-babbitt-cop-name-facebook-twitter-lawsuit/

DONALD Trump recreated the moment Capitol rioter Ashli Babbitt was shot dead by saying “boom” and pointing his finger as he claimed he would “never stop fighting” for the American people.

The former president revealed a class-action lawsuit against social media “silencing” on Wednesday as he claimed that conservatives are being unfairly treated.

4 Trump vowed that he will never stop fighting for the American people Credit: AP

4 Ashli Babbitt was shot by a cop as she tried to climb through a door in the Capitol Credit: Twitter

Trump insisted “we’re going to win” and claimed he would not accept a settlement in his suit against Facebook, Twitter, Google, and their CEOs.

He accused the platforms and their bosses Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Sundar Pichai of “destroying our country” during a press briefing from his golf club in New Jersey.

The ex-president was questioned about the reasons why he personally received a ban from the platforms after the violence of the Capitol riot on January 6.

Trump received a permanent suspension from his favored social media platform Twitter earlier this year after the Capitol was stormed by his supporters.

He also has a two-year suspension from Facebook and was hit with bans from Snapchat and YouTube, among others, this year.

4 Trump raged against censorship during a press conference on Wednesday Credit: EPA

He claimed that many involved in the riot were unfairly treated as he spoke about the cop who killed rioter Ashli Babbitt not facing any charges.

“The report came out two weeks ago, my name wasn’t even mentioned,” Trump said about a recent briefing to Congress of the events of January 6.

“It was an unfortunate event,” he added.

“However, people are being treated unbelievably unfairly when you see people are in prison and nothing happens to Antifa and they burned down cities and killed people.

“There were no guns in the Capitol apart from the gun that shot Ashli Babbitt,” he continued, as he called for the cop involved to be named.

“And nobody knows who that man was.

“If that was the other way around that man would be all over.”

4 Trump is suing Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg Credit: Facebook

Trump then acted out the death as he acted out shooting into the air with his hand.

“The person who shot Ashli Babbitt, ‘boom,’ right through the head. There was not a reason for that,” he said.

Babbit was shot in the chest by an identified cop as she attempted to climb through a broken window in a door within the Capitol building to get closer to lawmakers voting to certify Joe Biden’s win inside.

“Why isn’t that person being opened up?” Trump asked.

“If that was the opposite, that case would be going on for years and years and it wouldn’t be pretty.”

Trump claimed on Wednesday that the lawsuit against the social media giants would be the “biggest class action ever filed.”

“We will hold big tech very accountable,” Trump said as he accused them of a “flagrant violation of the constitution” in “silencing” and “shadowbanning” conservatives.

He branded social media sites as the “de facto arm of censorship by the federal government” and said they had been “weaponized.”

Trump also said the suit will be “a gamechanger for our country in the battle in defense of the first amendment.

“I’m confident we will achieve a historic victory for American freedom and at the same time for freedom of speech,” the former president continued.

The companies have not yet commented on the suit.

