A Purple Heart military veteran and GOP candidate for a Nevada Senate seat is questioning why Twitter flagged his July Fourth post as “potentially sensitive content.”

The tweet includes a picture of candidate and retired Army Capt. Sam Brown in uniform and saluting with the message: “On July 4, 1776, America was born. On July 4, 2021, we’re still the best country on this planet” and “Freedom isn’t free.”

Twitter has blocked access to the picture until viewers click on the tag: “The following media includes potentially sensitive content.”

Brown, whose face was severely burned and scarred from an IED explosion while deployed in Afghanistan in 2008, on Wednesday tweeted back: “Hey @Twitter, I didn’t realize my face was ‘sensitive content.”

“Ironic considering I only have 3 tweets & just filed to run for U.S. Senate only hours ago. Was it my scars or the fact that I salute the flag? Regardless, neither are going away – and neither am I.”

Brown is challenging incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto.

He told Fox News: “While I was ready to lay down my life in order to protect freedom of speech for my fellow Americans, Big Tech today decided that they know better, censoring me and deeming my comments regarding this great nation ‘Sensitive Content.’ “

Twitter did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

“These egregious and un-American actions come mere hours after I took steps to file and establish my candidacy for the United States Senate in Nevada, reinforcing my belief that ‘Big Tech’ is working against conservatives and trying to silence our voices,” Brown also told Fox News.

