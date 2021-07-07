https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/561903-rapper-pooh-shiesty-held-on-federal-gun-and-robbery-charges

Rapper Pooh Shiesty is being held without bond on federal gun and robbery charges, according to a Justice Department statement on Wednesday.

A Miami-based magistrate judge ordered the Tennessee-born rapper to remain in a federal detention center as he faces a pending trial after being accused of participating in a street deal that led to two men getting shot.

In October, Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, along with Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, drove into the parking lot of a Florida-based hotel to purchase marijuana and a pair of high-end sneakers from two other men, according to the Department of Justice statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The defendants allegedly brought out semi-automatic weapons and shot the two individuals during the transaction, driving away from the scene in their vehicles with the items they didn’t pay for.

The Miami Herald reported in June that federal authorities found a Louis Vuitton bag that contained more than $40,000 in cash at the scene.

Federal authorities say that Williams flashed the designer bag on Instagram just days prior to the robbery, as well as photos of him with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.” One of the bills in the designer bag had the same serial number he showed on his Instagram feed, according to the Herald.

Williams, Brown and Darosa are each charged with “one count of conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence, conspiring to commit a Hobbs Act robbery, committing a Hobbs Act robbery, and discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.”

The “Back in Blood” singer is also facing additional charges stemming from a Memorial Day weekend incident in which he allegedly shot a security guard at a Miami-based strip club.

Williams and Darosa made their initial federal court appearance in June.

The two shooting victims have recovered from their injuries, according to the Wednesday statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

