Have you been vaccinated?

Have you been vaccinated? If so, or if not, it is your choice. At least, it used to be. On July 6, 2021, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki informed the public that the Biden administration will soon be going door to door to see if you have been vaccinated. Amazing.

Jen Psaki: We will be going door-to-door to Americans who have not been vaccinated pic.twitter.com/S70VjPojfj — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) July 6, 2021

The response from the right has been amusing, thus far. The overall theme has been – resist. A few examples.

This one from Catturd.

Can’t wait to see the door-to-door vaccine Communist open my locked private gate to my fenced in property, get past my two dogs(who hates strangers) and knock on my door – that I won’t answer. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 6, 2021

And this one.

Biden, Psaki To Go Door To Door On Bikes Asking If You Have A Moment To Talk About Getting Vaccinated https://t.co/CHTA1q82xw — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) July 6, 2021

And there were innumerable gun memes.

YOU WERE WARNED

As shocking as it was to hear, what I consider, a totally authoritarian move that feels like a flagrant HIPAA violation, the public was warned of this. Take for example VP Harris, who encouraged Democrat volunteers to go door to door and persuade residents to get the jab. Why? The Biden administration was aiming for a 70% immunization rate by July 4th but that did not happen. In her speech to the Democrat volunteers, Harris offered a number of counter-arguments to those who don’t want to get vaccinated. For example, she said this…

“You might run across people as you’re out talking and knocking, folks might say, ‘I don’t have a car’ or ‘there’s no public transportation or bus that comes by my house.’ And that’s fair, because how can we expect them to get to a vaccination site? Well, now, as part of the solution, rideshare companies are giving free rides to and from vaccination centers.”

In case you are curious, you can watch her talk by clicking here.

Earlier this year, efforts along this wise had taken places in diverse USA cities like Seattle, Detroit, Boston, Arizona, Los Angeles and Lexington, to name a few.

President Biden sees this effort as a necessary precaution against new deadlier strains on the horizon. To quote MSN News…

President Biden on Tuesday announced a summer-long effort to reach Americans still resistant to getting vaccinated, including going door-to-door and visiting places of worship, as he fights what growing evidence suggests is evermore entrenched resistance from vaccine holdouts.

In remarks from the White House, the president pointed to increased concerns over the delta variant of the coronavirus, which is more transmissible and has forced some European countries back into lockdowns, as he reiterated his exhortation that Americans get the vaccine.

The administration’s renewed effort will center on getting shots into the hands of local doctors and medical experts, hoping that so-called trusted messengers can succeed in convincing people that the vaccinations are safe and beneficial where larger public messaging efforts have failed.

YOU ARE BEING MANIPULATED?

As far as outreach strategies go, its efficacy will be determined in time. Either more people get onboard or, they push back all the more. As an example of sentiment lashing against the effort, check out this quote from the NOQ Report.

In their quest to get every man, woman and child injected with the experimental drug otherwise known as the COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine, Governor Gavin Newsom is spending ten million dollars in a campaign to send “vaccine hunters” door-to-door to convince anyone who has not gotten the COVID-19 Shot to get it.

Apparently, in Orange County, California, these Vaccine Hunters have upped their game, going door-to-door dressed up as ‘Rona and The Jab. Now, let’s skip right past the fact that they are going to traumatize countless numbers of children to see a giant needle and deadly virus at their front door. Really, what are they thinking?

When the data didn’t convince us, they turned to bribery. When that didn’t work, they turned to manipulation. When that didn’t work, they turned to hunting down the unvaccinated. When that didn’t work, they dress up in costumes. This is insane.

However, it also shows us how desperate they are to have a 100% vaccination rate. This should be a red flag to all of us. They’ve got everyone so terrified of this virus that has a 99.9% survival rate that even the vaccinated are terrified of the unvaxxed. This leads to peer pressure to get the jab from your friends and family.

All of this is emotional manipulation that completely ignores the science.

THE WORSE IS YET TO COME

Natural News predicted this would happen along with even more privacy intrusions. To some, it sounds very conspiratorial, alas now I am not too sure. Here are some quotes from an article dated September 11, 2020.

Essentially, there will be a knock on your door, and if you open that door, you will be greeted with needle-gripping “authorities” who will demand that you and all your family members fill out highly intrusive forms and submit to a blood draw. Your blood will then be analyzed and added to a government database, tied to all the personal information you surrendered on the form, all under the guise of an “antibody study.”

From what we’ve seen so far, no city official has yet said the program is voluntary. “If we knock on your door, I strongly encourage you and your loved ones to participate in this important survey,” said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner in a press release issued by the Houston Health Department.

And it gets more worse…

No doubt if you answer “yes” to any questions about showing COVID symptoms, you will be flagged for mandatory medical kidnapping and relocation to the kind of FEMA quarantine camps that are now rapidly expanding in Australia and New Zealand.

And if your blood tests show that you have whatever antibodies they’re looking for, they will come back to your home — since they know where you live — to demand you “volunteer” more blood for medical research.

Notably, the CDC is part of this research, and the CDC claims the power to forcibly kidnap anyone at any time and relocate them to a quarantine camp against their will, completely outside of due process. In fact, the CDC can designate you to be a threat to public health and rip apart your family, confiscate your home and imprison you in a medical quarantine camp without any due process whatsoever. This is current U.S. law under any pandemic “emergency.”

It begs the question: Who would be dumb enough to submit to this medical tyranny in the first place?

THIS IS VERY SCARY

I truly hope that this remains in tinfoil hat territory and never becomes fact but I have to admit to having concerns. Is this door to door effort a precursor to more government overreach? Will a friendly reminder today mean a forcible knock from authorities tomorrow? Could government officials smash down your door, forcibly detain you in a quarantine facility for the greater good of the community?

And can they do this for a vaccine that has yet to be fully approved by the Food and Drug Administration? (Does that mean that the vaccine shots are all experimental?) Consider this quote from Breitbart.

Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday that they have asked federal regulators for full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, authorization that would allow them to market the shot directly to Americans.

The companies said they initiated the approval process with the Food and Drug Administration. The vaccine has been distributed in the United States since December under emergency use authorization, but not full FDA approval.

Can they do this for a vaccine where even the leading health organizations in the world cannot get all of their people to take it? Check out the video below.

50% of CDC & FDA employees are refusing to take the vaccine. This should be eye opening, as the ones who know the most about the vaccine are refusing to take it. CDC & FDA employees were the first group to be offered the vaccine and half of them refuse to take it. pic.twitter.com/hNBn1KysUZ — djcalligraphy ™ (@DJcalligraphy) May 14, 2021

Governments going door to door on goodwill missions can have tragic consequences. Its not unheard of, its just under-reported. It very well could happen. Something to think about. I surely am.

SO, WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT IT?

I was encouraged by one of my subscribers today. (You people are awesome!) They shared a letter with me that they sent to their state representative. I am sharing their letter here with the hope that it inspires action from more readers.

Dear Representative XXXXX, Choosing to take a vaccine is a very personal decision. I want to let you know that I am concerned about requirements to either get a vaccine, or show proof of vaccine to participate in American life. Students are being coerced by their universities. Companies are firing those who cannot take the vaccine. The Biden Administration has created a vaccine hesitancy map for advocates of vaccines to go door to door to persuade citizens to take the vaccine. These are actions that are over the line. Let’s protect freedom. I am praying for you to have wisdom and to preserve our fundamental American rights. Sincerely, XXXXX

This is what it takes to make change happen, activism. Reach out to local, state and federal politicians and remind them that they work for the people and not the reverse. You do not need a mob of “peaceful protesters” to burn buildings to get their attention, just a diligent and concerted effort from you and a few like-minded friends to email, write, call, blog and respectfully visit with your concerns. For that matter, call into radio talk shows and bring awareness to what’s going on where you are.

So many people give up without even starting. They figure any attempt is useless and as a result, the negative conditions endure. Do something small. Do something now. Just do something other than complain. One reader of my blog did something and now, something may change. Its not a guarantee but, if they did nothing, nothing would likely continue to happen.

I’m looking at you now, what have you done to improve your world today? Your world is waiting on you.

Image via The Babylon Bee.

