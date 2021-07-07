https://hannity.com/media-room/rebuked-in-ny-aocs-influence-in-question-after-moderate-dem-defeats-her-pick-for-nyc-mayor/

Controversial Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez faced a stinging defeat in her hometown this week when Eric Adams -a moderate Democrat- defeated her choice to become the next mayor of New York City.

“The victory by Eric Adams, a former police captain, in New York City’s Democratic primary for mayor could be an indicator that the congresswoman’s sway – in her own city – is exaggerated. Fox News reached out to Ocasio-Cortez’s office about whether the results of the mayoral race could impact any future Senate plans but they did not immediately respond,” reports Fox News.

“In the first round of voting in the primary, Ocasio-Cortez endorsed progressive candidate Maya Wiley and ranked Scott Stringer as her second choice. Neither candidate even advanced to the final round, where Adams faced off against Kathryn Garcia in a close contest,” adds Fox.

Former NYPD Captain and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was declared the winner of the NYC Mayoral Primary Tuesday night; defeating far-left candidates including Ocasio-Cortez-backed progressive Maya Wiley.

“Adams — who if elected would only be the second Black mayor of the Big Apple — beat out presidential hopeful turned-mayoral candidate Andrew Yang, Maya Wiley, who was endorsed by New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and top contender Kathryn Garcia. The Associated Press declared Adams the winner early Tuesday evening based on the latest tabulations, which included most absentee ballots,” reports Fox News.

“We’re not going to recover as a city if we turn back time and see an increase in violence, particularly gun violence,” Adams said following the May shooting of three people, including a 4-year-old girl, in Times Square.

Breaking News: Eric Adams won the Democratic nomination for mayor of New York City, according to The Associated Press, putting him on track to become the second Black mayor in the history of the nation’s largest city. https://t.co/GNbrxPjPn6 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2021

“If Black lives really matter, it can’t only be against police abuse,” Adams told his supporters the night of the primary race. “It has to be against the violence that’s ripping apart our communities.”

Read the full report at Fox News.

