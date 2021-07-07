https://justthenews.com/nation/recovery-workers-pledge-press-condo-collapse-recovery?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Crew members Thursday are working to recover the remains of victims from the condominium complex which collapsed two weeks ago are prepared to keep pushing forward as their effort transitions from searching for survivors to remains.

“The work continues with all speed and urgency,” Miami Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said Thursday, according to the Associated Press. “We are working around the clock to recover victims and to bring closure to the families as fast as we possibly can.”

The death toll rose to 60, with another 80 people unaccounted the mayor said, adding that detectives would continue to identify remains. Wednesday, Florida officials declared they would no longer be searching for survivors, with the search and rescue crews stopping the use of and microphone equipment.

“Today after all the facts and all the factors, we’ve decided based on everything that’s been given to us, that there are no live victims,” Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah said Wednesday.

Jadallah called the event a “pancake collapse” and said that in other types of collapses, people are provided with pockets and livable spaces they can stay in until they are rescued, whereas this collapse did not.

